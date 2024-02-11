GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM: make Tamil adaptable to technological advancements

February 11, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday stressed the need to make Tamil adaptable to latest technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI), and said that the State government would take steps to facilitate the release of latest software by various companies in Tamil.

In his written speech, read out by Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan at the three-day KaniTamil 24 conference, which ended on Saturday, Mr. Stalin appealed to the youth to use Tamil while using technology or communicating via technological services. The conference was a unique initiative, taken only by Tamil Nadu for “language technology” in the era of AI, he said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

