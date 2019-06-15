‘CM looking into Away From Reactor facility issue’

The State government will take “appropriate decision” on setting up the ‘Away From Reactor’ spent fuel storage facility at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) site as Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is “closely examining” the issue, Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan has said.

Speaking to reporters at Kovilpatti on Friday, Mr. Karuppannan, after participating in the ‘World Environment Day’ celebrations, said the AIADMK government that closed down Sterlite copper unit in Thoothukudi, respecting people’s sentiments, would take “appropriate decision” on setting up the ‘Away From Reactor’ facility also.

“As electricity and fuel are highly essential for development, a right decision on this issue will be taken by the Chief Minister without affecting public sentiments,” Mr. Karuppannan said.

The Minister informed that steps had been taken to install modern precipitators in chimneys of industrial units to prevent smoke emanating with harmful chemical particles. As online monitoring equipment to ensure air quality had been fitted by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in all these units, excess discharge of smoke with harmful pollutants from any industrial unit could be monitored online from Chennai so that immediate action could be taken.

Similarly, discharge of sewage with harmful chemical elements from the dyeing units was being monitored, he said. Earlier, Mr. Karuppannan and Minister for Information ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju flagged off the ‘Environment Awareness Cycle Rally’ near Kovilpatti Travellers’ Bungalow and inaugurated planting of 13,000 saplings in the district.