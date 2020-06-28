CM, leaders condole cameraman’s death

CHENNAI

28 June 2020 00:27 IST

₹5 lakh solatium announced for family of deceased

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami condoled the death of E. Velmurugan, a cameraman with a private television channel, who died of COVID-19 and announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said that as announced earlier, a solatium of ₹5 lakh would be granted from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to the bereaved family and the media fraternity.

“I urge my media and journalist friends, who are a bridge between the government and the general public, to exercise caution while gathering news,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam also condoled the death of the video journalist and requested reporters to take precautionary measures while at work.

Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju said that he would give ₹50,000 to the family of the deceased from his personal funds.

‘Exercise caution’

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan also advised journalists covering the pandemic to be careful as they go about their work.

“Velmurugan’s wife is a nurse as well. She is involved in serving the people on a daily basis. Since she is in temporary employment, I appeal to the State government to make her employment status permanent,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that journalists also should be included among ‘essential workers’, along with doctors, nurses and sanitation workers.

“The Chief Minister has already announced ₹50 lakh as solatium for families of essential workers who die due to COVID-19. This should be extended to journalists as well. His body should be laid to rest with State honours,” he said. PMK founder S. Ramadoss urged journalists to be ‘doubly’ careful while they are out gathering news.