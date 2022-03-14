CM lays foundation stone for Standard Chartered Global Services’ global campus
TIDCO’s ITES Park expected to attract ₹5,000 crore investment, says Stalin
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid the foundation stone for the global campus of Standard Chartered Global Services in DLF Downtown at Taramani here on Monday.
The IT/ITES Park to be developed over 6.8 million sq.ft. on 27 acres of land will witness TIDCO’s investment of about ₹50 crore. The park is expected to attract investment of about ₹5,000 crore in phases, an official release said.
Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, legislator J.M.H. Aassan Maulaana and senior officials were present.
TV sets distributed
In another event in the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin launched the distribution of free television sets for students living in Sri Lankan Tamils rehabilitation camps across the State. A total of 109 television sets at a cost of ₹43.60 lakh had been donated by Rotary International.
Minister for Minorities and Non-Resident Tamils Gingee K.S. Masthan, and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu were present.
