TIDCO’s ITES Park expected to attract ₹5,000 crore investment, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laying the foundation stone virtually for the global campus of the Standard Chartered Global Services at DLF Downtown at Taramani on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid the foundation stone for the global campus of Standard Chartered Global Services in DLF Downtown at Taramani here on Monday.

The IT/ITES Park to be developed over 6.8 million sq.ft. on 27 acres of land will witness TIDCO’s investment of about ₹50 crore. The park is expected to attract investment of about ₹5,000 crore in phases, an official release said.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, legislator J.M.H. Aassan Maulaana and senior officials were present.

TV sets distributed

In another event in the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin launched the distribution of free television sets for students living in Sri Lankan Tamils rehabilitation camps across the State. A total of 109 television sets at a cost of ₹43.60 lakh had been donated by Rotary International.

Minister for Minorities and Non-Resident Tamils Gingee K.S. Masthan, and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu were present.