CM unveils foundation stone for museum at Keeladi

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday unveiled the foundation stone, through video conference, for the construction of a heritage museum at Keeladi in Sivaganga district that would house all the archaeological findings unearthed in the site.

The museum is to come up at a total cost of ₹12.21 crore, an official release stated. The heritage wing of the Public Works Department would undertake the construction of the museum.

Minister for Tamil Official Language and Culture K. Pandiarajan (also holding archaeology portfolio), Minister for Khadi and Village Industries Board G. Baskaran, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Culture Secretary Vikram Kapur, Commissioner of Archaeology T. Udhayachandran were present.

Several archaeological findings have been unearthed at Keeladi, 13 km east of Madurai on the Madurai-Rameswaram highway.

The Archaeological Survey of India undertook three rounds of excavations following which the State Archaeology Department continued with the excavations and commenced the sixth round in February this year.