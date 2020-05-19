Tamil NaduChennai 19 May 2020 21:04 IST
CM lays foundation stone for medical college in Tiruvallur
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a government medical college at Perumbakkam in Tiruvallur district through video conference.
The medical college is to be constructed at a total cost of ₹385 crore and would have 150 MBBS seats. While 60% of the funds would be borne by the Centre, the remaining by the State government, an official release stated.
Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh and senior officials were present.
