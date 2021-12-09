CM launches wedding scheme for persons with disabilities in State

CHENNAI

09 December 2021 00:09 IST

Their marriages can be held for free at temples under HR&CE Dept.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched a scheme allowing the free conduct of marriages between persons with disabilities in temples under the purview of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

Mr. Stalin presented a copy of the Government Order to two persons with disabilities — S. Suresh Kumar and S. Monisha — who had applied to get married at the Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple in Triplicane. He blessed the couple and gave them gifts during a function held at the Secretariat.

Persons with disabilities will also be allowed to rent kalyana mandapams attached to temples for free. They will only have to pay the service charge. HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Secretary B. Chandra Mohan and Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran were present at the function.

Mr. Sekarbabu said temples usually charged a fee for conducting weddings. Couples have to provide details, including their age proof and nativity certificates, after which temples will issue them marriage certificates. Temples have also been instructed to provide saris and dhotis to couples with disabilities at their weddings.

Around 300 temples across the State, including the Kapaleeswarar temple, Vadapalani Andavar temple, Samayapuram Mariamman temple and Thiruvidanthai temple near Mamallapuram, will be covered under the scheme.