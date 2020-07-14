CM launches televised lessons for school students

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday launched televised lessons for Class X students through Kalvi TV. The lessons would be broadcast on the State-run channel for two-and-a-half hours every day, from Monday to Friday.

Mr. Palaniswami also launched the distribution of free textbooks for students of Classes X and XII for the 2020-21 academic year. Lessons for students of other classes would also be broadcast, an official press release stated.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a scheme for downloading video lessons for Class XII students through hi-tech labs set up at government and aided schools across the State.

Report submitted

Commissioner of School Education Siji Thomas Vaidyan, who headed a committee tasked with finding ways to tackle the challenges faced by the School Education Department due to the COVID-19 lockdown, submitted a report to the Chief Minister.

Besides the Commissioner of School Education, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, School Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar and Director of School Education S. Kannappan were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister inaugurated, through videoconference, roads that underwent improvements in various places in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai districts at a total cost of ₹217 crore.

Mr. Palaniswami also laid through videoconference the foundation for 20 bridges and two government offices in Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts, built at a total cost of ₹31.26 crore.

Besides, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a subway at Chromepet in Chennai at a cost of ₹28.99 crore.

Minister for Rural Industries P. Benjamin, Highways Secretary A. Karthik and senior officials were present at the event.