April 18, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday launched the telecast of the proceedings of the Assembly in sign language to benefit people with hearing impairment. Speaker M. Appavu was also present. The initiative was launched in compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016. A statement issued by the government said similar telecasts of government functions in every district were already being made by the respective District Collectorates.