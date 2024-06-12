ADVERTISEMENT

CM launches scheme to improve soil health

Published - June 12, 2024 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Chief Minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kaappom’ scheme to improve the soil health across Tamil Nadu.

Under the scheme, to be implemented on an outlay of ₹206 crore, a sum of ₹20 crore would be allotted for preservation of soil fertility through the use of green manure.

Manure seeds

In the first phase in 2024-25, it has been planned to distribute green manure seeds, covering about 2 lakh acres and benefiting over 2 lakh farmers.

At the event held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister also flagged off tractors to be hired out to farmers at a nominal cost. A total of 90 tractors and rotavators each, among others, had been acquired at a cost of ₹10.25 crore, a release said.

Mr. Stalin also flagged off tractors for a programme, organised by the Agricultural Engineering Department, to train youths in driving tractors. Ministers K.N. Nehru, K. Ponmudy, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, and R.S. Rajakannappan, and senior officials were present.

