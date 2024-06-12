GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

CM launches scheme to improve soil health

Published - June 12, 2024 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Chief Minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kaappom’ scheme to improve the soil health across Tamil Nadu.

Under the scheme, to be implemented on an outlay of ₹206 crore, a sum of ₹20 crore would be allotted for preservation of soil fertility through the use of green manure.

Manure seeds

In the first phase in 2024-25, it has been planned to distribute green manure seeds, covering about 2 lakh acres and benefiting over 2 lakh farmers.

At the event held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister also flagged off tractors to be hired out to farmers at a nominal cost. A total of 90 tractors and rotavators each, among others, had been acquired at a cost of ₹10.25 crore, a release said.

Mr. Stalin also flagged off tractors for a programme, organised by the Agricultural Engineering Department, to train youths in driving tractors. Ministers K.N. Nehru, K. Ponmudy, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, and R.S. Rajakannappan, and senior officials were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.