CM launches sale of palm jaggery at ration shops

CHENNAI

24 October 2021 01:19 IST

It will also be sold through departmental stores

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday launched a scheme to sell palm jaggery under the name Karpagam through ration shops.

The State government had announced in its Agriculture Budget that measures would be taken to sell palm jaggery through PDS shops.

Mr. Stalin also launched a scheme to sell palm jaggery under the name Karumpanai through departmental stores.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a training centre for making palm jaggery and palm jaggery-based products in Sayalgudi, Ramanathapuram district.

He inaugurated several other schemes under the Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department, including an app, tnkhadi, for selling Khadi Kraft products and silk sarees, named Tamilthari, for the special sale during Deepavali, according to a press release.