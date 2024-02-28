CM launches power infra set up at a cost of ₹7,514 crore

February 28, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday virtually inaugurated 20 new substations and 69 transformers with enhanced capacity, and a new building, constructed at a total cost of ₹7,514 crore.

While new substations have been set up in Ariyalur, Chennai, Erode, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Pudukkottai, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Tiruvallur districts, the substations with enhanced capacity have been set up in Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, the Nilgiris and Tiruvallur districts. A release said that 69 transformers with enhanced capacity are located in Chengalpattu, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Tiruvallur, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Vellore and Villupuram districts.Ministers Thangam Thennarasu, R. Gandhi and T.R.B. Rajaa were present, held at the Secretariat.

Mr. Stalin also virtually inaugurated a CMRL subway, constructed at a cost of ₹9.75 crore near the Central Square. Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, MP Dayanidhi Maran, and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, among others, were present.