CM launches portal for the benefit of over 15,000 private schools

December 31, 2022 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

M.K. Stalin also launches transponders to be installed on fishing vessels

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin donated 1,350 books, which he got as gifts, to School Education Department. Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi received them.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday launched a portal established by the School Education Department for processing applications for opening private schools and getting fresh government recognition or extension of recognition for schools.

Over 15,000 private schools are expected to benefit from the portal, https://tnschools.gov.in and (https://tnschools.gov.in/dms/?lang=en), an official release said. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

At another event held at the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin launched a scheme for installing transponders in over 4,990 fishing vessels at a total cost of ₹18.01 crore. The transponders, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), would help fishermen in the high seas communicate with the authorities in the mainland in case of emergency, the release said. Minister for Fisheries Anitha R. Radhakrishnan and senior officials were present.

Buildings inaugurated

The Chief Minister also inaugurated new buildings constructed for the Police Department and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services at a total cost of ₹23.82 crore.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin donated a total of 1,350 books, which he received as gifts, to the School Education Department. Mr. Mahesh Poyyamozhi received the books that would be kept in public libraries.

