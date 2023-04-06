CM launches new scheme for government school students

April 06, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has launched a new scheme to encourage government school students for studying in premier institutions. “The aim of the scheme is to encourage students to pursue higher education,” he said, launching the Anaivarukkum IIT M, a joint initiative with the School Education Department.

“Under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Thiranari Thervu Thittam, 1,000 students would be chosen from government schools to receive guidance in premier institutions such as Indian Institute of Technology, Madras,” the Chief Minister announced.

Such students would receive a monthly stipend of ₹1,000 to ensure that they remain motivated, he said, adding that the candidates chosen under the scheme would receive ₹12,000 as annual stipend during their undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

“This scheme has been introduced so that government school students do not regret that they did not receive individual training like their peers in private schools,” he said. He also distributed electronics kits, developed by IIT-Madras, to government school students.

“The Anaivarukkum IIT M initiative is a forerunner to my dream project of Naan Mudhalvan,” Mr. Stalin added.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, in his keynote address, said the vision of the scheme was to inculcate scientific and technological fervour in young rural students.

“Each kit will enable students to perform multiple experiments. The 252 teachers, who are being trained as part of the initiative, will train one lakh students. Electronics is the foundation for many industries now and this initiative will go a long way in enabling the State to become a $1-trillion economy,” he said.

IIT-M Director V. Kamakoti said 252 government schools in rural locations were identified for the kits.

“The institute has trained two teachers from each school. With the support of the India Literacy Project, a non-profit organisation, the teachers were trained. Each of the schools were given 10 kits. They can perform 100 experiments using the electronics kits. Students can use the kits to work on projects,” he said.

Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and senior officials of the School Education Department were present at the event, which was held on the premises of IIT-Madras.