CM launches mobile therapy van for babies with development deficiencies

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched a mobile therapy van, an initiative by the Varshini Illam Trust, to enable therapy support for babies with development deficiencies at their doorstep. He presented the keys to the van to P.V. Varshini, founder-trustee of Varshini Illam Trust.

The Chief Minister also presented a government order to provide 45 kg of sandalwood free of cost for the annual Kanduri festival, also known as Urs festival, of the Nagore Dargah. The order was presented to the dargah’s managing trustee, Syed Kamil Sahib, president Syed Mohamed Kalifa Sahib and trustee Haja Najumudeen Sahib.

He handed over appointment orders to new recruits of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. A total of 197 candidates have been recruited.

He inaugurated buildings worth ₹37.66 crore, constructed by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, through videoconference. They include hotels for Adi Dravidar students in the districts of Chennai, Madurai, Tiruvarur, Tenkasi and Krishnagiri, and four schools in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Mayiladuthurai. They also include Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Chengalpattu, the Nilgiris and Namakkal.

Mr. Stalin also inaugurated buildings of the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Ltd. in six newly formed districts. He inaugurated buildings of the Backward Classes and Most Backward Classes and Minorities’ Welfare Department, constructed at a cost of ₹13.64 crore in Madurai, Theni, Nagapattinam and Dharmapuri districts.