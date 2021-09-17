CM launches mass feeding scheme

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday virtually inaugurated the day-long annadhanam scheme at Subramaniya Swamy temple in Tiruchendur, Mariamman temple in Samayapuram, and Subramanya Swami temple in Tiruttani by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

About 7,500 devotees are expected to benefit daily in these three temples. They could have food anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. under this scheme. Arulmigu Aranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam and Arulmigu Dhandayuthapaniswamy temple in Palani are the other two temples under the department where the day-long annadhanam scheme is being implemented at present.

Fisheries Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nasar, legislators, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.