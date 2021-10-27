CM launches ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme

Education for all: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the launch of the scheme in Villupuram on Wednesday

VILLUPURAM

27 October 2021 23:48 IST

‘Foundation laid for revolution in education; scheme will brighten up the future of younger generation’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said the DMK government was committed to promoting education at all levels, right from school to university, for all sections of society. Education must be available to all sections, and the government had initiated steps towards achieving this goal, he said.

Launching the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ ‘(education at doorstep) scheme at Mudaliarkuppam in Villupuram district, Mr. Stalin said it would brighten up the future of the younger generation. The foundation stone had been laid for a revolution in education, he added.

“Education and employment for all is one of the key ideals of the DMK. The spirit of social justice, self-respect and a humane approach is also promoted by the scheme. All sections of people have had access to education and employment and have risen to positions of power, thanks to the seeds sown by Dravidian leaders Periyar, Anna and Karunanidhi,” he said.

Mr. Stalin recalled that the Dravidian movement had launched sustained campaigns for imparting education through Thinnai schools to ensure access to education for all sections. “For those questioning Dravidianism and blabbering without understanding what it is, this is the spirit of Dravidianism ,” he said.

The Chief Minister said it was the Justice Party Government that initiated the serving of meals to children studying in schools under the Chennai Corporation.

The scheme was subsequently refined and expanded by former Chief Ministers K. Kamaraj, M.G. Ramachandran and M. Karunanidhi. “Illam Thedi Kalvi is a scheme on the same lines,” he said.

The scheme was evolved to address the learning gap that had arisen among students due to the closure of schools during the pandemic-induced lockdown. The benefits of in-person classes could never be matched by online classes, and the objective of the scheme was to impart education to children at home, Mr. Stalin said. Volunteers would take classes for up to two hours a day, he added.

The scheme would pave the way for a holistic development of children. “We intend to associate teachers, parents, retired teachers and members of voluntary organisations in implementing the scheme, as the objective is to make children fully developed citizens,” he said.

“I have been adjudged the numero uno Chief Minister in the country in polls conducted by a few media outlets. I would be glad if Tamil Nadu is projected as the number one State in the country,” he said.

Ministers K. Ponmudi, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and K. Masthan were present.