Tamil Nadu

CM launches free internet data card scheme

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami presenting a data card to a student on Monday.  

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday launched the distribution of free 2 GB internet data cards to students of government, aided colleges and polytechnics across the State to help them attend online classes till May this year.

Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan and Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and senior officials were present during the event.

