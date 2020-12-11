Tamil NaduCHENNAI 11 December 2020 01:26 IST
Comments
CM launches free bicycle scheme for students
Updated: 11 December 2020 01:26 IST
It will involve a cost of ₹214.79 crore
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday inaugurated a scheme to provide bicycles to Plus One students in government and government-aided schools for the year 2020-21. The government will provide 5,45,166 students with free bicycles under the scheme to be implemented at a cost of ₹214.79 crore.
As a symbolic gesture of inaugurating the scheme, he handed over the cycles to nine students.
Other projects
Mr. Palaniswami also laid the foundation stone for the Government Veterinary College and Research Institute in Theni district, to be built at a cost of ₹265.87 crore.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...