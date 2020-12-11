CM launches free bicycle scheme for students

CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami handing over a bicycle to a student. S.R. Raghunathan

It will involve a cost of ₹214.79 crore

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday inaugurated a scheme to provide bicycles to Plus One students in government and government-aided schools for the year 2020-21. The government will provide 5,45,166 students with free bicycles under the scheme to be implemented at a cost of ₹214.79 crore.

As a symbolic gesture of inaugurating the scheme, he handed over the cycles to nine students.

Other projects

Mr. Palaniswami also laid the foundation stone for the Government Veterinary College and Research Institute in Theni district, to be built at a cost of ₹265.87 crore.

