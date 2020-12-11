Tamil Nadu

CM launches free bicycle scheme for students

CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami handing over a bicycle to a student. S.R. Raghunathan  

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday inaugurated a scheme to provide bicycles to Plus One students in government and government-aided schools for the year 2020-21. The government will provide 5,45,166 students with free bicycles under the scheme to be implemented at a cost of ₹214.79 crore.

As a symbolic gesture of inaugurating the scheme, he handed over the cycles to nine students.

Other projects

Mr. Palaniswami also laid the foundation stone for the Government Veterinary College and Research Institute in Theni district, to be built at a cost of ₹265.87 crore.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2020 1:27:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-launches-free-bicycle-scheme-for-students/article33303336.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY