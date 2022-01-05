CM launches distribution of Pongal gift

CHENNAI

05 January 2022 00:22 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday launched the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to over 2.15 crore rice ration cardholders and Sri Lankan Tamils living in camps across the State.

Each hamper contains grocery items, including rice, jaggery, dry fruits, spices and sugarcane. The initiative would cost the exchequer ₹1,296.88 crore, an official release said.

Officials have been instructed to ensure that a large number of customers do not come to the ration shops at the same time to collect the hampers, and that physical distancing norms are followed during their distribution.

The government has also appealed to the public to turn up at the ration shop on the date and time mentioned in the tokens distributed to them, and follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

Cooperation Minister I. Periasamy, Food Minister R. Sakkarapani, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present on the occasion.