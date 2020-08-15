CM launches distribution of kits for COVID19 Homecare scheme

CHENNAI

15 August 2020 02:22 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday launched the distribution of medical kits worth ₹2,500 each under the Amma COVID-19 Homecare scheme for the benefit of those who have COVID-19 symptoms and have been advised home quarantine.

People could get the kit from the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Chennai. It contains a pulse oximeter, a digital thermometer, a range of Indian medicine tablets and vitamin tablets, among others.

Those under home quarantine were being continuously monitored by the authorities, an official release stated.

Mr. Palaniswami also unveiled the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects, worth ₹80 crore, at the Coimbatore Government Medical College. He also inaugurated infrastructure projects worth ₹24 crore at the Pudukottai Government Medical College.

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials were present during the event.