CM launches disaster management system

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday launched TN-SMART, a system for multi-hazard potential impact and emergency response tracking, as part of its efforts to remain prepared for any disaster.

Comprehensive app

The system would assess potential impact of hazards using weather forecast information and would act as a data management system for managing and processing weather, assessing disaster risk and allocating emergency response resources data. The system has been developed at a cost of ₹1.07 crore, an official release said.

“A mobile phone-based TN-SMART application has been developed,” the release added and this system has been developed in coordination with the Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System for Africa and Asia in Thailand (RIMES).

E-Adangal opens

The Chief Minister also inaugurated e-Adangal that is aimed at simplifying the preparation of ‘G’-forms prepared by officers to assess the fertility, water availability of the land in a specific area.