CM launches awareness booklet on colon cancer

May 17, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday released a booklet containing information on colon cancer.

The booklet, aimed at creating awareness, was jointly prepared by World Gastroenterology Organisation, Tamil Nadu Gastroenterologist Trust, and Apollo Hospitals.

K.R. Palaniswamy, senior consultant and Head of Medical Gastroenterology at Apollo Hospitals, who was present during the release, said the booklet contained information on steps that can be taken to prevent colon cancer, its early symptoms and the importance of regular screening, especially for those aged above 45.

The prevention measures listed in the booklet included maintaining ideal body weight, exercising, quitting smoking, avoiding excess alcohol, reducing red meat consumption, avoiding processed food, and eating more vegetables and fruits. A release from Apollo Hospitals said that India was witnessing a rise in the number of cases of colon cancer in recent times.

