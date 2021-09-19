CM lauds winners of Akademi prize

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday commended the winners of the Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation, who have translated Tamil works in other languages and vice versa.

He extended his greetings to K. Chellappan, who translated Rabindranath Tagore’s Bengali novel Gora in Tamil; T.E.S. Raghavan, who translated saint-poet Thiruvalluvar’s Tirukkural in Hindi; and Sonali Navangul, who translated Tamil novel Irandam Jaamankalin Kathai by Salma in Marathi.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said translating noted works to Tamil and from Tamil to other languages facilitated the exchange of knowledge and was commendable.