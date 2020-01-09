CM lauds heroic act of youth; announces ₹10 lakh assistance

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced ₹10 lakh cash assistance to the family of Yagesh, a youth, who lost his life in a bid to save a woman from being abducted in Tiruvallur district recently.

In the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Palaniswami lauded the actions of Yagesh, his friends Esther Premkumar, Vineeth, Durairaj and Priston Franklin, for their selflessness, social responsibility and daring action.

The Chief Minister announced a financial support of ₹2 lakh to Priston Franklin, who is undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the incident. He also announced ₹25,000 each for Esther Premkumar, Vineeth and Durairaj.

“The action of members of the general public in joining hands with the police to question injustice and to fight bravely, is laudable,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Yagesh and his friends, heard the cries of a woman from a speeding auto rickshaw near Mappedu junction in Tiruvallur district on the evening of December 25 last year. After they chased the auto rickshaw on their two-wheelers to save the woman, the auto rickshaw hit Yagesh. Meanwhile, the woman jumped off the vehicle, sustaining injuries.

Both were rushed to a hospital but Yagesh succumbed to injuries. The woman was discharged from hospital. The police has arrested the auto driver and a case has been registered against him.