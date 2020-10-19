CM lauds efforts of healthcare personnel

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday hailed the team effort of healthcare and other personnel, which helped reduce the incidence of COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

Addressing a virtual press conference, he also cautioned that the achievement could be undone if people dropped the guard.

He urged the people to continue observing safety norms.

“No death has been reported in the Union Territory today and the number of positive cases has also come down projecting the picture of the pandemic on a declining trend,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

However, people should continue to observe safety norms, especially given some reports of reinfection of recovered patients, he said.

The Chief Minister said 17 per cent of the 15 lakh population in Puducherry had been tested so far.

He said for over six months, teams of medical personnel, in association with staff of other departments, including police, had been putting in dedicated service to help restore normalcy in a phased manner here.

“We have taken care of manpower requirements, ramped up infrastructure and other facilities in government hospitals entrusted with the task of treating COVID-19 patients,” he added.

EWS quota

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy condemned the Centre's move to earmark 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections from the existing reservation for scheduled castes and backward communities.

Describing the move as a gross injustice, Mr. Narayanasamy said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi explaining the Union Territory's objections.