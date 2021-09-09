CM lauds Best Teacher awardees

‘Continue to create awareness of COVID-19 among students’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held a virtual interaction on Wednesday with the teachers who have been given the Dr. Radhakrishnan award for the 2020-21 academic year.

This year, 389 teachers, including 171 Primary and Middle school teachers, 171 high and higher secondary school teachers, and 33 Matriculation school teachers, among others, were selected for the awards.

“Teachers are always held in high regard by students. During the pandemic, there has been an increased attention on government schools from parents, and teachers should come together and work towards strengthening these schools,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Stalin noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, several teachers, including some of the awardees, had gone to the houses of students and ensured that learning continued through various initiatives.