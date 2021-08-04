Tamil Nadu

CM issues orders to help Maraimalai Adigal’s kin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has issued orders to help the son and grandson of Tamil scholar Maraimalai Adigal, who led Thanithamizh Iyakkam and authored several books on Tamil literature.

On coming to know that the scholar's youngest son, Marai Pachaiyappan, and grandson, P. Sivakumar, were in need of financial help, Mr. Stalin issued orders to help them.

He issued orders to waive the maintenance charge to be paid by Mr. Pachaiyappan for a Tamil Nadu Housing Board dwelling and give him a lifetime exemption from paying the charge.

Considering it a special case, Mr. Stalin issued orders to regularise the appointment of Mr. Sivakumar, who works with the International Institute of Tamil Studies.


