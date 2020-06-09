CM invites pharma majors to invest in T.N.

CHENNAI

09 June 2020 23:22 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has written to the heads of eight pharmaceutical majors inviting them to invest in the State.

The Chief Minister has written to President and CEO of Accuray Joshua Levine, Chief Executive Officer of Philips Medical Systems Frans Van Houten, Managing Director and President of Siemens Healthcare Gerd Hofner, CEO of Sirona Dental Systems Donald Casey, President of Copioumed International William Liu, CEO of GE Healthcare Kieran Murphy and Chief Executive Officer of Hurco Companies Inc Michael Doar and Chairman and CEO of Boston Scientific Michael F. Mahoney.

In his letters, the CM outlined the investment attractiveness and inherent advantages of Tamil Nadu and the facilitation support provided for business and industry to further their growth, and promised a customised incentive package as per their requirement, an official release stated.

