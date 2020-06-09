CM invites pharma majors to invest in T.N.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has written to the heads of eight pharmaceutical majors inviting them to invest in the State.
The Chief Minister has written to President and CEO of Accuray Joshua Levine, Chief Executive Officer of Philips Medical Systems Frans Van Houten, Managing Director and President of Siemens Healthcare Gerd Hofner, CEO of Sirona Dental Systems Donald Casey, President of Copioumed International William Liu, CEO of GE Healthcare Kieran Murphy and Chief Executive Officer of Hurco Companies Inc Michael Doar and Chairman and CEO of Boston Scientific Michael F. Mahoney.
In his letters, the CM outlined the investment attractiveness and inherent advantages of Tamil Nadu and the facilitation support provided for business and industry to further their growth, and promised a customised incentive package as per their requirement, an official release stated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism