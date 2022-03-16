CM interacts with schoolgirls whose video went viral

The students want better amenities in their colony

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin interacting with three Narikurava schoolgirls whose video of speech went viral, in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

CHENNAI Three girl students from schools in Avadi and Ambattur, whose speech went viral on social media, were in for a surprise when they were invited to meet Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

A video of the three students from the Narikuravar community sharing their positive thoughts over socialising with fellow students went viral in the social media. While R. Priya studies in Class IX at Immaculate School in Avadi, K. Divya is in Class X at Ebenezer School in Ambattur and S.S. Dharshini in a Class VII at Nazareth Academy in Avadi.

“During the meeting, the students requested the Chief Minister to move the Narikuravar community from the Most Backward Classes to Scheduled Tribes category. They requested him to improve the facilities in their colony in Avadi and sought help to aid their studies. They also thanked the Chief Minister,” an official release said.

The CM assured the students that they would get all necessary help. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was also present.