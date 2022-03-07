CM inspects rain-hit residential colonies in Thoothukudi city

He laid the foundation for Furniture Park at SIPCOT industrial complex

He laid the foundation for Furniture Park at SIPCOT industrial complex

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inspected residential colonies in and around Thoothukudi city.

Mr. Stalin, who was in the city to lay the foundation for Furniture Park at SIPCOT industrial complex, visited Bryant Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar and a few suburban locations.

He was accompanied by Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP K. Kanimozhi, Ministers Geetha Jeevan and Anitha Radhakrishnan, Thoothukudi Mayor N. P. Jagan, Collector K. Senthil Raj, Corporation Commissioner T. Charushree and other officers.

According to officials, the Chief Minister visited areas affected by rain on December 2, 2021, and directed the authorities to devise methods that would bring a permanent solution during monsoon. A majority of the habitations in the city, especially Bryant Nagar and Ambedkar Naga, faced water-logging. The low-lying areas were inundated, and draining the rainwater proved a Herculean task for civic authorities.

It was proposed to construct storm water drain structures at Bryant Nagar at ₹19.45 crore, Subbiahpuram and Masilamanipuram at ₹14.50 crore, Kumaran Nagar, Satya Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar and Sundaravelpuram at ₹11.50 crore. Expressing satisfaction over the progress of work, he however, instructed the officials to expedite it as per the time table.

Walks the stretch

His cabinet colleagues, Ms Kanimozhi and residents, who were waiting to have a glimpse of Mr. Stalin, were surprised to see him walk down the road with senior officials. Some youngsters were thrilled when he readily agreed for a selfie from their mobile phones.

Mr. Stalin also enquired with the womenfolk about the functioning of the government and checked whether they had cast their vote in the recently concluded urban local body elections. Some of the residents submitted petitions.

As he got into his car and departed to Nagercoil, Mr Stalin spotted a little girl affected with autism. Immediately, he stepped out and enquired with the child’s mother. He was impressed to see the medals and awards won by the child and assured them help.