ADVERTISEMENT

CM inspects civic works in Alandur, Kodambakkam zones

August 03, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspecting the storm-water drain under construction in Ashok Nagar, in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Alandur and Kodambakkam zones in the city on Thursday where he reviewed the ongoing works implemented by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Water Resources Department.

The Chief Minister visited M.G.R. Salai in Alandur Zone where storm-water drain work is under way at a cost of ₹71.31 crore. Of the 2.29-km project, work has been completed on about 1.78 km. “The remaining work would be completed within this month,” an official release said.

Mr. Stalin visited the Pazhavanthangal police station where he inspected the records and interacted with police personnel on handling complaints received from the people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He visited and reviewed the work on a new sluice in Porur lake and cut and cover canal from Porur tank to Ramapuram lake being built at an estimate of ₹100 crore.

The Porur lake, which has a water spread area of 252 acres and has a capacity of 67 million cubic feet, is maintained by the Water Resources Department.

In Kodambakkam zone, he visited Ashok Nagar 4th Avenue where he reviewed the storm-water drain work taken up at a cost of ₹7.60 crore.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan, and Mayor R. Priya accompanied the Chief Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US