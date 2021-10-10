Tamil Nadu

CM inaugurates special needs school at Kolappancheri

A new chapter: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin receiving a souvenir during the inauguration of a special needs school set up by Sankalp in Chennai on Saturday.  

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated Sankalp, The Learning Centre and Special Needs School, on Saturday.

Set up by Sankalp, an NGO, the school at Kolappancheri, Poonamallee, is for students with autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability and young adults with special needs pursuing vocational training, according to a press release.

Sankalp runs a school for children with specific learning disability at Shenoy Nagar. The centre at Kolappancheri, built over 50,000 sq ft, has state-of-the-art facilities and the architecture is open in design with sensory parks which will help children participate in activities of learning and acquiring skills at their own pace.

“The vocational centre has a bakery and confectionery unit, weaving unit, leaf ware unit, tailoring unit and a computer operational skill unit (data entry). These units provide vocational training and ultimately help them to earn a livelihood,” the release said.

The school, in the last two decades, has served more than 800 students with special needs and 160 of them have been mainstreamed or finished schooling by appearing for NIOS examination.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2021 12:53:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-inaugurates-special-needs-school-at-kolappancheri/article36922446.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY