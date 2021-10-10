CM inaugurates special needs school at Kolappancheri

Set up by Sankalp, it has state-of-the-art facilities

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated Sankalp, The Learning Centre and Special Needs School, on Saturday.

Set up by Sankalp, an NGO, the school at Kolappancheri, Poonamallee, is for students with autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability and young adults with special needs pursuing vocational training, according to a press release.

Sankalp runs a school for children with specific learning disability at Shenoy Nagar. The centre at Kolappancheri, built over 50,000 sq ft, has state-of-the-art facilities and the architecture is open in design with sensory parks which will help children participate in activities of learning and acquiring skills at their own pace.

“The vocational centre has a bakery and confectionery unit, weaving unit, leaf ware unit, tailoring unit and a computer operational skill unit (data entry). These units provide vocational training and ultimately help them to earn a livelihood,” the release said.

The school, in the last two decades, has served more than 800 students with special needs and 160 of them have been mainstreamed or finished schooling by appearing for NIOS examination.