CM inaugurates several new buildings digitally

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated new infrastructure for various government departments across the State through video conference on Friday.
Mr. Palaniswami unveiled a wedding hall constructed at a cost of ₹20.10 crore on the land belonging to Arulmigu Marundheeswarar temple at Thiruvanmiyur.
He inaugurated new buildings in three temples in Cuddalore, Tiruvallur and Virudhunagar district at a total cost of ₹1.53 crore.
He also handed over appointment orders for new recruits in the HR&CE department. The Chief Minister opened new buildings for the Labour and Employment Department at various locations across the State, constructed at a total cost of ₹15.86 crore.
He also launched the distribution of 53 new vehicles for trainers in government ITIs.
Mr. Palaniswami handed over appointment orders to persons who got jobs through Tamil Nadu Private Job Portal, operated by the Labour and Employment Department, which has helped at least 238 persons find private jobs, according to an official release.
Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel, Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Sevvoor S. Ramachandran, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath