CM inaugurates several new buildings digitally

He also hands out appointment orders for new recruits

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated new infrastructure for various government departments across the State through video conference on Friday.

Mr. Palaniswami unveiled a wedding hall constructed at a cost of ₹20.10 crore on the land belonging to Arulmigu Marundheeswarar temple at Thiruvanmiyur.

He inaugurated new buildings in three temples in Cuddalore, Tiruvallur and Virudhunagar district at a total cost of ₹1.53 crore.

He also handed over appointment orders for new recruits in the HR&CE department. The Chief Minister opened new buildings for the Labour and Employment Department at various locations across the State, constructed at a total cost of ₹15.86 crore.

He also launched the distribution of 53 new vehicles for trainers in government ITIs.

Mr. Palaniswami handed over appointment orders to persons who got jobs through Tamil Nadu Private Job Portal, operated by the Labour and Employment Department, which has helped at least 238 persons find private jobs, according to an official release.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel, Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Sevvoor S. Ramachandran, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials were present.