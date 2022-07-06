CM inaugurates projects

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handed over the first land allotment letter for a medical equipment park at Oragadam to Genuine Bio Systems Pvt. Ltd. on Wednesday. The medical equipment park has been set up by SIPCOT on 350 acres.

Also, five Memoranda of Understanding between educational/research institutions and TICEL Park were signed in the presence of Mr. Stalin at the Secretariat. These MoUs are aimed at enhancing the qualifications of students in Biotechnology.

Mr. Stalin also inaugurated three auditoriums built by SIPCOT at a cost of ₹35 crore at the Siruseri IT Park and a men’s hostel in Tiruppur, among other projects.

He distributed cheques for ₹3 crore in compensation to the families of construction labourers who lost their lives in accidents, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.