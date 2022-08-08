Stalin inaugurates police quarters with 1,036 dwelling units, fire stations in Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin interacting with family members of police personnel at the inauguration of the police quarters at Pudupet in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

August 08, 2022 21:17 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated police quarters, police stations and fire stations in Chennai built at a cost of ₹378.52 crore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated police quarters, police stations and fire stations built at a cost of ₹378.52 crore. Mr. Stalin inaugurated the police housing quarters at the Cochin House comprising 1,036 houses, 32 police quarters, four police stations, two police department buildings, 11 prison department housing quarters, 80 housing quarters of the Fire and Rescue services, three Fire and Rescue Services Stations and 253 houses built under the own housing scheme. Advertisement Advertisement Weavers feted The Chief Minister presented the silk and handloom awards to six weavers and three exporters. He presented the enhanced award of ₹20 lakh each to the weavers and a plaque and certificate to the exporters at the State Secretariat. Mr. Stalin gave away appointment orders to 10 persons among the 144 recruited for the Public Works Department as a token of gesture. He gave away appointment orders to 10 appointees among 181 selected to recruited for the Highways department.

