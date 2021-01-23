CM opens two parks, police quarters

New facilities: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurating several infrastructure projects via video conference in Chennai on Friday.

CHENNAI

23 January 2021 01:37 IST

Hostel for law students, buildings for transport departments inaugurated

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday unveiled several infrastructure projects across the State through video conference meetings from the Secretariat here.

Mr. Palaniswami unveiled the Senganthal Park on Avvai Shanmugam Salai and a Heritage Park on Washermenpet in Chennai set up by the Horticulture Department.

Mr. Palaniswami also unveiled 150 new houses for police personnel in Erode district and buildings for the police department. He unveiled a hostel for law college students in Vellore district. Transport (Home) Department buildings at Palani in Dindigul district and at Sulur in Coimbatore district were among the other facilities he inaugurated on the occasion.

Ministers Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, K.A. Sengottaiyan, D. Jayakumar, C.Ve. Shanmugam, K.P. Anbazhagan, K.C. Karuppanan and M.R. Vijayabhaskar, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, and Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy were present.

Samsung CEO meets CM

Samsung's Southwest Asia President and CEO Ken Kang called on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat here on Friday. An official release termed it a courtesy call.

Industries Minister M.C. Sampath and Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam were present.