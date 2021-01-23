CM opens two parks, police quarters

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday unveiled several infrastructure projects across the State through video conference meetings from the Secretariat here.
Mr. Palaniswami unveiled the Senganthal Park on Avvai Shanmugam Salai and a Heritage Park on Washermenpet in Chennai set up by the Horticulture Department.
Mr. Palaniswami also unveiled 150 new houses for police personnel in Erode district and buildings for the police department. He unveiled a hostel for law college students in Vellore district. Transport (Home) Department buildings at Palani in Dindigul district and at Sulur in Coimbatore district were among the other facilities he inaugurated on the occasion.
Ministers Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, K.A. Sengottaiyan, D. Jayakumar, C.Ve. Shanmugam, K.P. Anbazhagan, K.C. Karuppanan and M.R. Vijayabhaskar, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, and Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy were present.
Samsung CEO meets CM
Samsung's Southwest Asia President and CEO Ken Kang called on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat here on Friday. An official release termed it a courtesy call.
Industries Minister M.C. Sampath and Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath