CM inaugurates Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated Naruvi Hospitals, a multi-specialty hospital in Vellore on Friday.
The CM unveiled the plaque of the new ₹600-crore hospital through video-conferencing from the Secretariat. Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani, Chairman of Naruvi Hospitals G.V. Sampath were present during the inauguration.
The 500-bedded hospital has a technical collaboration with ‘Henry Ford Health System’, a U.S.-based healthcare provider. Mr. Sampath, said that the hospital has 19 specialties and 10 super-specialties to start with.
Stating the reason for choosing Tamil Nadu to start the hospital, he said that the State has among the best infrastructure in the country, good governance and peaceful ambience with well-maintained law and order.
MGR University Chancellor and former MP A.C. Shanmugam described the hospital as Vellore’s pride.
He said that the facility had provided job opportunities for over 1,000 doctors and other support staff in phases. He said that with the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, the State drew attention for the rapid spread of the virus.
“But today, ours is the first State to contain the spread at the earliest, thanks to the State government’s multi-level management to contain the spread of the pandemic,” he added.
