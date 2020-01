CM inaugurates multiple departmental offices

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated new buildings in different locations for various departments through video conference from the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday.

He inaugurated new buildings constructed for Agriculture Department at a cost of ₹89.83 crore and labs for Agriculture College and Research Institute at Kudumiyanmalai in Pudukkottai district at a cost of ₹10 crore. Mr. Palaniswami felicitated the Agriculture Department, which received a Skoch silver award for developing a less fertile land in Cuddalore district. In another event, the Chief Minister inaugurated new buildings in various locations built for Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department at a cost of ₹12.48 crore.

The buildings had been built in Chennai, Ariyalur, Coimbatore, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Minister S. Valarmathi, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu, and Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam were present.