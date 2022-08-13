CM inaugurates lake restoration, storm drain projects in Kolathur

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reviewing the progress of stormwater drain construction work at Kolathur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRENGMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated projects worth ₹12.30 crore to restore Kolathur lake and to build stormwater drain network on Saturday. He inaugurated the completed projects worth ₹5.63 crore.

An official release said that Mr. Stalin inaugurated work on the 880m stormwater drain running from Jamaliya neighbourhood to Cooks Road in Kolathur constituency being constructed at a cost of ₹4.27 crore and a 260m stormwater drain in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zone for ₹3.10 crore. He inaugurated stormwater drain project worth ₹23.70 crore on Paper Mills Road in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zone. He urged the officials to complete the work before the onset of the monsoon.

He inaugurated a tennis court built at a cost of ₹60.32 lakh in a government primary school in Srinivasa Nagar and four operation theatres in upgraded government suburban hospital in Periyar Nagar at a cost of ₹2.75 crore and an RTPCR facility built at a cost of ₹1 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water capacity in Kolathur lake will be increased and the banks of the lake stretching for 510m will be strengthened, a boundary wall for 120m will be built and 170m canal will be built along with a 400m walkway for the public will be built at a cost of ₹7.30 crore and a 240m long stormwater drain network will be built at a cost of ₹5 crore in Selvi Nagar, Mahathma Gandhi Nagar, Mahaveer Nagar and Kannagi Nagar, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister handed over book bags to 209 students of the Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College.

He presented cheques worth ₹10,000 each to 450 students as fees from his personal funds.