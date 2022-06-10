CM inaugurates housing units constructed by TNUHDB

Staff Reporter June 10, 2022 21:49 IST

Staff Reporter June 10, 2022 21:49 IST

2,707 units have been constructed at nine sites across the State

2,707 units have been constructed at nine sites across the State

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated through videoconference a total of 2,707 housing units constructed by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) at nine places across Tamil Nadu at a cost of ₹270.15 crore. A total of 4,880 beneficiaries received the order of allotment of houses that were built under various projects. A total of 23,286 families received ₹2.1 lakh each for constructing houses under the beneficiaries-led construction (BLC) mode of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). The new housing units inaugurated at nine places were in Chennai, Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Theni, Tirunelveli, Namakkal and the Nilgiris districts. Of the nine, three were in Chennai. An official release said all the housing units had at least 400 square feet. Minister for TNUHDB T.M. Anbarasan; Hitesh Kumar Makwana, Principal Secretary, Department of Housing and Urban Development; and TNUHDB Managing Director M. Govinda Rao were present.



Our code of editorial values