CM inaugurates facilities for tourists

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday virtually unveiled new rooms and a convention hall on the Tamil Nadu Hotel premises in Tiruchi. They have been constructed at a cost of ₹4.17 crore.

The new rooms and the convention hall are expected to benefit those visiting tourist and religious places in and around Tiruchi district, an official release said. The Chief Minister also virtually unveiled a tourist office, built at a cost of ₹60 lakh, at Chidambaram in Cuddalore district.

Mr. Stalin virtually inaugurated new facilities for pilgrims in the dargah at Goripalayam in Madurai constructed at a cost of ₹1.80 crore. Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present at the event held at the Secretariat.