CM inaugurates facilities for tourists

New rooms and a convention hall have been built on the Tamil Nadu Hotel premises in Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 28, 2022 00:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday virtually unveiled new rooms and a convention hall on the Tamil Nadu Hotel premises in Tiruchi. They have been constructed at a cost of ₹4.17 crore.

The new rooms and the convention hall are expected to benefit those visiting tourist and religious places in and around Tiruchi district, an official release said. The Chief Minister also virtually unveiled a tourist office, built at a cost of ₹60 lakh, at Chidambaram in Cuddalore district.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Stalin virtually inaugurated new facilities for pilgrims in the dargah at Goripalayam in Madurai constructed at a cost of ₹1.80 crore. Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present at the event held at the Secretariat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app