Tamil Nadu

CM inaugurates facilities for tourists

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday virtually unveiled new rooms and a convention hall on the Tamil Nadu Hotel premises in Tiruchi. They have been constructed at a cost of ₹4.17 crore.

The new rooms and the convention hall are expected to benefit those visiting tourist and religious places in and around Tiruchi district, an official release said. The Chief Minister also virtually unveiled a tourist office, built at a cost of ₹60 lakh, at Chidambaram in Cuddalore district.

Mr. Stalin virtually inaugurated new facilities for pilgrims in the dargah at Goripalayam in Madurai constructed at a cost of ₹1.80 crore. Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present at the event held at the Secretariat.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2022 12:53:35 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-inaugurates-facilities-for-tourists/article65941300.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY