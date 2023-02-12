CM inaugurates godowns set up by Civil Supplies Corporation

February 12, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the godowns set up by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation for storing paddy safely. According to a statement, the 106 covered godowns in eight districts including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Madurai, have been constructed at a cost of ₹105.08 crore, with storage capacity of 1,42,450 metric tonnes.

He also laid foundation stone for 12 Public Distribution System (PDS) warehouses to be constructed in Namakkal, Sivaganga, Ariyalur, Vellore and other districts for ₹54 crore with storage capacity of 28,000 metric tonnes.

J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Cooperation, Food, and Consumer Protection, V. Rajaraman, Commissioner, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department were present. Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection, and Price Control R. Sakkarapani and Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan participated through videoconferencing from Namakkal.

Mr. Stalin also felicitated the armed forces contingents, who participated in the Republic Day parade, at the Secretariat on Saturday.