CM inaugurates Amazon India’s fulfilment centre in Coimbatore

New facility: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating Amazon India's fulfilment centre in Coimbatore.

COIMBATORE

13 August 2021 01:16 IST

It will create jobs for 2,000 people: Thangam Thennarasu

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated through video conference a fulfilment centre of Amazon India in Coimbatore.

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu told mediapersons that the centre would create jobs for 2,000 people.

According to a press release from Amazon India, Mr. Stalin said, “The State has always been a favoured destination for investments among multinational companies. We welcome investments in logistics infrastructure, such as Amazon’s. Tamil Nadu is among the States that have the largest number of MSMEs in the country and a diverse talent pool of skilled youth. I am confident that these facilities will help MSMEs in the State expand the market for their products and pave way for generating greater employment.”

The press release further stated that Amazon India would also quadruple the storage capacity of an existing fulfilment centre in Chennai. With this, the company will now have six fulfilment centres and double its storage capacity in Tamil Nadu.

All these buildings will be ready and operational ahead of the upcoming festive season to support more than 50,000 sellers in the State.

Two of these in Tamil Nadu are specialised buildings and will house tens of thousands of products in the large appliances category.