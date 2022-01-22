Tamil Nadu

CM inaugurates 900 apartment units in Kazhanivasal

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated 900 housing apartment units in Kazhanivasal in Sivangangai district, built at a cost of ₹130.24 crore by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, via video-conferencing in Chennai on Saturday.

The units will be allotted to families living in thatched-roof houses near waterbodies in Karaikudi, which are susceptible to flooding. The apartment units have been built on 11 acres of land. The scheme has been funded by Asian Development Bank.

According to a press release, each apartment unit will have one bedroom, kitchen and bathroom facility on an area of 411 square feet. It will also feature basic facilities like drinking water and electricity supply.

The scheme also involved building roads, pathways around the apartment buildings, rainwater harvesting structures, a park, street lights and boundary walls. Ration shops, community halls, anganwadis, health centres, a library, parking space, open markets, gyms, retail shops and bus stops would be created in the vicinity, the release added.

Minister of Rural Development K.R. Periyakaruppan, Minister for Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan and officials were present.


